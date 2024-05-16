flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

2 Groschen 1847 F (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)

Obverse 2 Groschen 1847 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IIReverse 2 Groschen 1847 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,312)
  • Weight3,118 g
  • Pure silver (0,0313 oz) 0,9728 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgeDecorative
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC97,200

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest II
  • Denomination2 Groschen
  • Year1847
  • RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1847 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2979 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1847 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1847 F at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 8, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1847 F at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
SellerSonntag
DateDecember 7, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1847 F at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1847 F at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 23, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1847 F at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateJune 6, 2015
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1847 F at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1847 F at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
SellerMöller
DateMay 7, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1847 F at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
SellerMöller
DateJune 1, 2012
ConditionAU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Groschen 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

