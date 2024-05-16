Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
2 Groschen 1847 F (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,312)
- Weight3,118 g
- Pure silver (0,0313 oz) 0,9728 g
- Diameter22 mm
- EdgeDecorative
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC97,200
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest II
- Denomination2 Groschen
- Year1847
- RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1847 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2979 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Сondition
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 8, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Groschen 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections