1/6 Thaler 1852 F (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1852 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3650 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place September 9, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (5) XF (4) VF (7)