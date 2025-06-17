Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
1/6 Thaler 1852 F (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,521)
- Weight5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0895 oz) 2,7847 g
- Diameter23 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC47,550
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest II
- Denomination1/6 Thaler
- Year1852
- RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1852 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3650 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place September 9, 2024.
Сondition
SellerNumimarket
DateSeptember 19, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections