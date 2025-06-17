flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

1/6 Thaler 1852 F (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1852 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IIReverse 1/6 Thaler 1852 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,521)
  • Weight5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0895 oz) 2,7847 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC47,550

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest II
  • Denomination1/6 Thaler
  • Year1852
  • RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1852 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3650 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place September 9, 2024.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1852 F at auction Numimarket - June 17, 2025
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1852 F at auction Numimarket - June 17, 2025
SellerNumimarket
DateJune 17, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1852 F at auction Numimarket - January 20, 2025
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1852 F at auction Numimarket - January 20, 2025
SellerNumimarket
DateJanuary 20, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1852 F at auction Numimarket - September 19, 2024
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1852 F at auction Numimarket - September 19, 2024
SellerNumimarket
DateSeptember 19, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1852 F at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1852 F at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1852 F at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
SellerNumimarket
DateJanuary 31, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1852 F at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 13, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1852 F at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 13, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1852 F at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2018
SellerHeritage Eur
DateNovember 17, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1852 F at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
SellerWAG
DateNovember 5, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1852 F at auction Höhn - June 15, 2017
SellerHöhn
DateJune 15, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1852 F at auction Sonntag - December 1, 2015
SellerSonntag
DateDecember 1, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1852 F at auction Westfälische - November 25, 2015
SellerWestfälische
DateNovember 25, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1852 F at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
SellerGrün
DateNovember 18, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1852 F at auction Höhn - May 3, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateMay 3, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1852 F at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
SellerGrün
DateMay 18, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1852 F at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
SellerMöller
DateJune 1, 2012
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1852 F at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 9, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Saxe-Coburg and GothaCoin catalog of Ernest IICoins of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha in 1852All Saxe-Coburg and Gotha coinsSaxe-Coburg and Gotha silver coinsSaxe-Coburg and Gotha coins 1/6 ThalerNumismatic auctions