Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

Thaler 1852 F (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)

Obverse Thaler 1852 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IIReverse Thaler 1852 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,750)
  • Weight22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter34 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC16,000

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest II
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1852
  • RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1852 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 895 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,900. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1852 F at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
421 $
Price in auction currency 370 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1852 F at auction CoinsNB - May 17, 2025
SellerCoinsNB
DateMay 17, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1852 F at auction Gärtner - February 18, 2025
SellerGärtner
DateFebruary 18, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1852 F at auction Teutoburger - December 13, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 13, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1852 F at auction Leu - December 10, 2024
SellerLeu
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1852 F at auction WAG - October 6, 2024
SellerWAG
DateOctober 6, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1852 F at auction WCN - September 5, 2024
SellerWCN
DateSeptember 5, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1852 F at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1852 F at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 25, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1852 F at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 14, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1852 F at auction Felzmann - November 16, 2022
SellerFelzmann
DateNovember 16, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1852 F at auction Künker - May 11, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMay 11, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1852 F at auction WAG - January 9, 2022
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 9, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1852 F at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
SellerGrün
DateNovember 12, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1852 F at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
SellerGrün
DateNovember 11, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1852 F at auction Busso Peus - November 5, 2020
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 5, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1852 F at auction Busso Peus - November 8, 2019
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 8, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1852 F at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
SellerGrün
DateMay 16, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1852 F at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
SellerWAG
DateNovember 5, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1852 F at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2017
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 17, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1852 F at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 17, 2017
SellerReinhard Fischer
DateMarch 17, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price

