Thaler 1852 F (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1852 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 895 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,900. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

