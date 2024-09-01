Silver coins Rouble of Anna Ioannovna - Russia

Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales

1730

5 shoulder pads without festoons

382,220

R1

0 22

1730

5 shoulder pads with festoons

382,220

R

0 307

1730

The ear is covered with hair

382,220

R3

0 0

1731

Without the brooch on chest. Without a curl behind the ear

-

R1

0 51

1731

Without the brooch on chest. A curl behind the ear

-

R, R1

0 59

1731

With a brooch on the chest. Patterned cross of orb

-

-, R

0 350

1731

With a brooch on the chest. Simple cross of orb

-

-

1 232

1731

With a brooch on the chest. Date wide

-

R2

0 8

1732

Patterned cross of orb

-

-

1 140

1732

Simple cross of orb

-

-, R

0 1044

1732

Simple cross of orb. "ИМПЕРАТРNЦА"

-

R1

0 16

1732

Simple cross of orb. Date wide

-

R1

0 3

1733

Without the brooch on chest. Patterned cross of orb

-

-

1 175

1733

Without the brooch on chest. Simple cross of orb

-

-, R1

0 1171

1733

Without the brooch on chest. Without a curl of hair behind the ear

-

R1

0 15

1733

With a brooch on the chest

-

R1

0 82

1733

With a brooch on the chest. Without a curl of hair behind the ear

-

R1

0 32

1733

With a brooch on the chest. Special Portrait

-

R1

0 4

1734

Without the brooch on chest. A curl of hair behind the ear

-

R1

0 75

1734

Without the brooch on chest. Without a curl of hair behind the ear

-

R1

0 6

1734

Without the brooch on chest. A long curl on the right shoulder

-

0 14

1734

With a brooch on the chest

-

R2

0 7

1734

Transitional portrait

-

R3