Silver coins Rouble of Anna Ioannovna - Russia
Rouble 1730The corsage is not parallel to the circumference
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales1730 5 shoulder pads without festoons 382,220 R1 0 751730 6 shoulder pads without festoons 382,220 R1 0 21730 5 shoulder pads with festoons 382,220 R1 0 91730 Date wide 382,220 R2 0 6
Rouble 1730-1734The corsage is parallel to the circumference
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales1730 5 shoulder pads without festoons 382,220 R1 0 221730 5 shoulder pads with festoons 382,220 R 0 3071730 The ear is covered with hair 382,220 R3 0 01731 Without the brooch on chest. Without a curl behind the ear - R1 0 511731 Without the brooch on chest. A curl behind the ear - R, R1 0 591731 With a brooch on the chest. Patterned cross of orb - -, R 0 3501731 With a brooch on the chest. Simple cross of orb - - 1 2321731 With a brooch on the chest. Date wide - R2 0 81732 Patterned cross of orb - - 1 1401732 Simple cross of orb - -, R 0 10441732 Simple cross of orb. "ИМПЕРАТРNЦА" - R1 0 161732 Simple cross of orb. Date wide - R1 0 31733 Without the brooch on chest. Patterned cross of orb - - 1 1751733 Without the brooch on chest. Simple cross of orb - -, R1 0 11711733 Without the brooch on chest. Without a curl of hair behind the ear - R1 0 151733 With a brooch on the chest - R1 0 821733 With a brooch on the chest. Without a curl of hair behind the ear - R1 0 321733 With a brooch on the chest. Special Portrait - R1 0 41734 Without the brooch on chest. A curl of hair behind the ear - R1 0 751734 Without the brooch on chest. Without a curl of hair behind the ear - R1 0 61734 Without the brooch on chest. A long curl on the right shoulder - 0 141734 With a brooch on the chest - R2 0 71734 Transitional portrait - R3 0 5
Rouble 1734Lyrical portrait
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales1734 Big head. A crown separates the inscription. The date to the left of the crown R1, R2 0 1421734 Big head. A crown separates the inscription. Date separated by crown R2 0 441734 Big head. The cross of the crown divides the inscription. The date to the left of the crown R1 0 581734 Big head. The cross of the crown divides the inscription. Date separated by crown R3 0 101734 Small head R, R2 0 319
Rouble 1734-1737Type 1735
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales1734 "B" in the lower shoulder pad - R1 0 861734 Without a pendant on the chest - R 0 2981734 With a pendant on chest - - 0 3801735 The eagle's tail is sharp - - 0 4521735 The eagle 's tail is oval - R1 0 311736 Without a pendant on the chest - - 0 1721736 With a pendant on chest - - 0 3221737 Without a pendant on the chest 1,806,202 - 0 1281737 With a pendant on chest 1,806,202 - 0 279
Rouble 1736-1737Portrait of Gedlinger 's work
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales1736 2,671 R3 0 81736 Restrike 2,671 R3 0 81737 - R 0 181
Rouble 1737-1740Moscow type
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales1737 - - 0 4031737 The eagle of the Petersburg type - R2 0 181738 1,163,614 -, R1 0 4961739 617,606 -, R1 0 1851740 "IМПЕРАТРИЦА" - - 0 2081740 "IМПЕРАТИЦА" - R2 0 8
Rouble 1738-1740Petersburg type
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales1738 СПБ - R 0 5471738 Without mintmark 1,526,390 R 0 1461738 Without mintmark. The eagle of the Moscow type 1,526,390 R1 0 171739 СПБ 675,935 - 0 3001740 СПБ 615,975 - 0 260
