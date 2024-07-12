Rouble 1734 "Type 1735". Without a pendant on the chest (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1734 "Type 1735". Without a pendant on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 84 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 520,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2022.

Сondition UNC (15) AU (90) XF (97) VF (75) No grade (20) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS62 (4) MS61 (4) MS60 (4) AU58 (8) AU55 (17) AU53 (9) AU50 (17) XF45 (19) XF40 (2) VF35 (5) VF30 (1) VF25 (1) VF20 (1) DETAILS (5) Service NGC (17) RNGA (9) ННР (3) PCGS (3)

