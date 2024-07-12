Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1734 "Type 1735". Without a pendant on the chest (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Variety: Without a pendant on the chest

Obverse Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" Without a pendant on the chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" Without a pendant on the chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1734
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (298) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1734 "Type 1735". Without a pendant on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 84 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 520,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2022.

Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
325 $
Price in auction currency 28000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
364 $
Price in auction currency 32100 RUB
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction CNG - April 3, 2024
Seller CNG
Date April 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Empire - February 15, 2024
Seller Empire
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price

