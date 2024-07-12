Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1734 "Type 1735". Without a pendant on the chest (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Variety: Without a pendant on the chest
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1734
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (298) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1734 "Type 1735". Without a pendant on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 84 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 520,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
- Alexander (40)
- AURORA (19)
- CNG (1)
- Coins and Medals (13)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Empire (18)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (7)
- Grün (2)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Höhn (3)
- Imperial Coin (13)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Katz (14)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (24)
- MUNZE (2)
- New York Sale (4)
- Niemczyk (3)
- NIKO (11)
- Numedux (2)
- Numimarket (4)
- Numisbalt (6)
- OLNZ (1)
- Rare Coins (44)
- Rauch (8)
- RND (9)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (12)
- Russiancoin (3)
- SINCONA (4)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- WAG (3)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Знак (8)
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
325 $
Price in auction currency 28000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
364 $
Price in auction currency 32100 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 15
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1734 "Type 1735", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search