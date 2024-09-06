Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Coins of Russia 1734
Silver coins
Rouble 1734 The corsage is parallel to the circumference Without the brooch on chest. A curl of hair behind the ear
Average price 1600 $
0 75
Rouble 1734 The corsage is parallel to the circumference Without the brooch on chest. Without a curl of hair behind the ear
Average price 2800 $
0 6
Rouble 1734 The corsage is parallel to the circumference Without the brooch on chest. A long curl on the right shoulder
Average price 1300 $
0 14
Rouble 1734 The corsage is parallel to the circumference With a brooch on the chest
Average price 8000 $
0 7
Rouble 1734 The corsage is parallel to the circumference Transitional portrait
Average price 3500 $
0 5
Rouble 1734 Lyrical portrait Big head. A crown separates the inscription. The date to the left of the crown
Average price 4100 $
0 142
Rouble 1734 Lyrical portrait Big head. A crown separates the inscription. Date separated by crown
Average price 16000 $
0 44
Rouble 1734 Lyrical portrait Big head. The cross of the crown divides the inscription. The date to the left of the crown
Average price 4000 $
0 58
Rouble 1734 Lyrical portrait Big head. The cross of the crown divides the inscription. Date separated by crown
Average price 21000 $
0 10
Poltina 1734 Type 1735 With a pendant on chest. Patterned cross of orb
Average price 400 $
0 121
