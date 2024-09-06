Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Coins of Russia 1734

Silver coins

Obverse Rouble 1734 The corsage is parallel to the circumference
Reverse Rouble 1734 The corsage is parallel to the circumference
Rouble 1734 The corsage is parallel to the circumference Without the brooch on chest. A curl of hair behind the ear
Average price 1600 $
Sales
0 75
Obverse Rouble 1734 The corsage is parallel to the circumference
Reverse Rouble 1734 The corsage is parallel to the circumference
Rouble 1734 The corsage is parallel to the circumference Without the brooch on chest. Without a curl of hair behind the ear
Average price 2800 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse Rouble 1734 The corsage is parallel to the circumference
Reverse Rouble 1734 The corsage is parallel to the circumference
Rouble 1734 The corsage is parallel to the circumference Without the brooch on chest. A long curl on the right shoulder
Average price 1300 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse Rouble 1734 The corsage is parallel to the circumference
Reverse Rouble 1734 The corsage is parallel to the circumference
Rouble 1734 The corsage is parallel to the circumference With a brooch on the chest
Average price 8000 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse Rouble 1734 The corsage is parallel to the circumference
Reverse Rouble 1734 The corsage is parallel to the circumference
Rouble 1734 The corsage is parallel to the circumference Transitional portrait
Average price 3500 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse Rouble 1734 Lyrical portrait
Reverse Rouble 1734 Lyrical portrait
Rouble 1734 Lyrical portrait Big head. A crown separates the inscription. The date to the left of the crown
Average price 4100 $
Sales
0 142
Obverse Rouble 1734 Lyrical portrait
Reverse Rouble 1734 Lyrical portrait
Rouble 1734 Lyrical portrait Big head. A crown separates the inscription. Date separated by crown
Average price 16000 $
Sales
0 44
Obverse Rouble 1734 Lyrical portrait
Reverse Rouble 1734 Lyrical portrait
Rouble 1734 Lyrical portrait Big head. The cross of the crown divides the inscription. The date to the left of the crown
Average price 4000 $
Sales
0 58
Obverse Rouble 1734 Lyrical portrait
Reverse Rouble 1734 Lyrical portrait
Rouble 1734 Lyrical portrait Big head. The cross of the crown divides the inscription. Date separated by crown
Average price 21000 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse Rouble 1734 Lyrical portrait
Reverse Rouble 1734 Lyrical portrait
Rouble 1734 Lyrical portrait Small head
Average price 1600 $
Sales
0 319
Obverse Rouble 1734 Type 1735
Reverse Rouble 1734 Type 1735
Rouble 1734 Type 1735 "B" in the lower shoulder pad
Average price 4700 $
Sales
0 86
Obverse Rouble 1734 Type 1735
Reverse Rouble 1734 Type 1735
Rouble 1734 Type 1735 Without a pendant on the chest
Average price 610 $
Sales
0 298
Obverse Rouble 1734 Type 1735
Reverse Rouble 1734 Type 1735
Rouble 1734 Type 1735 With a pendant on chest
Average price 1500 $
Sales
0 380
Obverse Poltina 1734 Lyrical portrait
Reverse Poltina 1734 Lyrical portrait
Poltina 1734 Lyrical portrait
Average price 3700 $
Sales
0 36
Obverse Poltina 1734 Type 1735
Reverse Poltina 1734 Type 1735
Poltina 1734 Type 1735 Without a pendant on the chest
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Poltina 1734 Type 1735
Reverse Poltina 1734 Type 1735
Poltina 1734 Type 1735 With a pendant on chest. Simple cross of orb
Average price 2400 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse Poltina 1734 Type 1735
Reverse Poltina 1734 Type 1735
Poltina 1734 Type 1735 With a pendant on chest. Patterned cross of orb
Average price 400 $
Sales
0 121
Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1734
Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1734
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1734
Average price 720 $
Sales
0 29

Copper coins

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1734
Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1734
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1734
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 101
Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1734
Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1734
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1734
Average price 50 $
Sales
1 168
