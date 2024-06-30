Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1734 (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1734 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1734 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 2,59 g
  • Pure silver (0,0668 oz) 2,0772 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1734
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1734 . This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 13336 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,600. Bidding took place August 15, 2013.

Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1734 at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
343 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1734 at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
567 $
Price in auction currency 50000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
567 $
Price in auction currency 50000 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1734 at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1734 at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1734 at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1734 at auction Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1734 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1734 at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1734 at auction Russiancoin - September 16, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 16, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1734 at auction Russiancoin - March 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1734 at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1734 at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1734 at auction Russiancoin - October 1, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1734 at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1734 at auction Знак - May 28, 2020
Seller Знак
Date May 28, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1734 at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 17, 2019
Condition VF DETAILS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 17, 2019
Condition VF DETAILS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1734 at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition VF DETAILS
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition VF DETAILS
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1734 at auction RND - February 25, 2017
Seller RND
Date February 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller RND
Date February 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1734 at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1734 at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1734 at auction Künker - July 3, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1734 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

