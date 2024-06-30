Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1734 (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1734 . This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 13336 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,600. Bidding took place August 15, 2013.

