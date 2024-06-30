Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1734 (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 2,59 g
- Pure silver (0,0668 oz) 2,0772 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1734
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1734 . This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 13336 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,600. Bidding took place August 15, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
343 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
567 $
Price in auction currency 50000 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 17, 2019
Condition VF DETAILS
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
