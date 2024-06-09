Poltina 1734 "Type 1735". With a pendant on chest. Patterned cross of orb (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1734 "Type 1735". With a pendant on chest. Patterned cross of orb. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 159 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 8,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (29) XF (52) VF (30) F (1) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) AU58 (5) AU55 (3) AU53 (5) AU50 (4) XF45 (20) XF40 (8) VF35 (5) VF30 (2) DETAILS (3) Service RNGA (12) ННР (3) NGC (1)

