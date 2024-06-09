Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1734 "Type 1735". With a pendant on chest. Patterned cross of orb (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Variety: With a pendant on chest. Patterned cross of orb
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 12,93 g
- Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
- Diameter 33 - 34 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1734
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (121) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1734 "Type 1735". With a pendant on chest. Patterned cross of orb. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 159 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 8,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 9, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
195 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date October 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
