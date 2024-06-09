Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1734 "Type 1735". With a pendant on chest. Patterned cross of orb (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Variety: With a pendant on chest. Patterned cross of orb

Obverse Poltina 1734 "Type 1735" With a pendant on chest Patterned cross of orb - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Poltina 1734 "Type 1735" With a pendant on chest Patterned cross of orb - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 12,93 g
  • Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
  • Diameter 33 - 34 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1734
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (121) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1734 "Type 1735". With a pendant on chest. Patterned cross of orb. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 159 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 8,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.

Russia Poltina 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Karamitsos - June 9, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 9, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
195 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Russia Poltina 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
561 $
Price in auction currency 2200 PLN
Russia Poltina 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Poltina 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1734 "Type 1735" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia Poltina 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia Poltina 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia Poltina 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Знак - October 7, 2022
Seller Знак
Date October 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Знак - April 8, 2022
Seller Знак
Date April 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia Poltina 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Empire - February 4, 2022
Seller Empire
Date February 4, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Russia Poltina 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1734 "Type 1735" at auction AURORA - October 20, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date October 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Empire - September 17, 2021
Seller Empire
Date September 17, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1734 "Type 1735", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

