Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Silver coins Poltina of Anna Ioannovna - Russia

type-coin
type-coin

Poltina 1731-1733

Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales
1731 R1 0 401732 "ВСЕРОСИСКАЯ" -, R1 0 2771732 "ВСЕРОСIСКАЯ" R1 0 161733 -, R1 1 381
type-coin
type-coin

Poltina 1734

Lyrical portrait
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales
1734 R2 0 36
type-coin
type-coin

Poltina 1734-1737

Type 1735
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales
1734 Without a pendant on the chest - R2 0 01734 With a pendant on chest. Simple cross of orb - - 0 201734 With a pendant on chest. Patterned cross of orb - - 0 1211735 Without a pendant on the chest - R2 0 91735 With a pendant on chest - - 0 731736 Without a pendant on the chest. Patterned cross of orb - - 0 211736 Without a pendant on the chest. Simple cross of orb - R2 0 21736 Single pearl pendant - - 0 131736 Three pearl pendant - - 0 241736 "ВСРОСИСКАЯ" - 0 61737 Without a pendant on the chest 232,098 - 0 221737 With a pendant on chest. Simple cross of orb 232,098 R2 0 41737 With a pendant on chest. Patterned cross of orb 232,098 - 0 23
type-coin
type-coin

Poltina 1737-1740

Moscow type
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales
1737 - R 0 1101738 175,524 R 0 1261739 119,078 R 0 481740 - - 0 73
type-coin
type-coin

Poltina 1738-1740

Petersburg type
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales
1738 Without mintmark 116,941 R 0 391738 СПБ - R 0 711739 СПБ 173,326 R 0 611740 СПБ - R1 0 11
