Silver coins Poltina of Anna Ioannovna - Russia

Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales

1734

Without a pendant on the chest

-

R2

0 0

1734

With a pendant on chest. Simple cross of orb

-

-

0 20

1734

With a pendant on chest. Patterned cross of orb

-

-

0 121

1735

Without a pendant on the chest

-

R2

0 9

1735

With a pendant on chest

-

-

0 73

1736

Without a pendant on the chest. Patterned cross of orb

-

-

0 21

1736

Without a pendant on the chest. Simple cross of orb

-

R2

0 2

1736

Single pearl pendant

-

-

0 13

1736

Three pearl pendant

-

-

0 24

1736

"ВСРОСИСКАЯ"

-

0 6

1737

Without a pendant on the chest

232,098

-

0 22

1737

With a pendant on chest. Simple cross of orb

232,098

R2

0 4

1737

With a pendant on chest. Patterned cross of orb

232,098

-