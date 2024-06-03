Poltina 1732. "ВСЕРОСИСКАЯ" (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1732 . "ВСЕРОСИСКАЯ". This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 850,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2023.

