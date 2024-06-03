Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1732. "ВСЕРОСИСКАЯ" (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Variety: "ВСЕРОСИСКАЯ"
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 12,93 g
- Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
- Diameter 33 - 34 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1732
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (277) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1732 . "ВСЕРОСИСКАЯ". This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 850,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (34)
- AURORA (22)
- Baldwin's (3)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Coins and Medals (5)
- Coins.ee (3)
- Empire (23)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (17)
- Heritage (6)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Hong Kong (1)
- Imperial Coin (28)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Katz (19)
- Künker (21)
- La Galerie Numismatique (7)
- Marciniak (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- New York Sale (6)
- NIKO (4)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numisbalt (8)
- Rare Coins (23)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (9)
- Russian Heritage (4)
- SINCONA (7)
- Stack's (4)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (2)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (3)
- Знак (5)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
448 $
Price in auction currency 40500 RUB
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 14
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1732 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search