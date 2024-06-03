Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1732. "ВСЕРОСИСКАЯ" (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Variety: "ВСЕРОСИСКАЯ"

Obverse Poltina 1732 "ВСЕРОСИСКАЯ" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Poltina 1732 "ВСЕРОСИСКАЯ" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 12,93 g
  • Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
  • Diameter 33 - 34 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1732
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (277) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1732 . "ВСЕРОСИСКАЯ". This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 850,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2023.

Russia Poltina 1732 at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
448 $
Price in auction currency 40500 RUB
Russia Poltina 1732 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia Poltina 1732 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
Russia Poltina 1732 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Poltina 1732 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1732 at auction Empire - March 28, 2024
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1732 at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Poltina 1732 at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1732 at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1732 at auction Jean ELSEN - December 9, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1732 at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Russia Poltina 1732 at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1732 at auction Empire - November 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1732 at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Russia Poltina 1732 at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1732 at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1732 at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia Poltina 1732 at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1732 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1732 at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Russia Poltina 1732 at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1732 at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Russia Poltina 1732 at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1732 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1732 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1732 at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia Poltina 1732 at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1732 at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Russia Poltina 1732 at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
******

Search