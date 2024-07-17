Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1739 СПБ "Petersburg type" (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Obverse Poltina 1739 СПБ "Petersburg type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Poltina 1739 СПБ "Petersburg type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 12,93 g
  • Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
  • Diameter 33 - 34 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 173,326

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1739
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1739 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6949 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place October 10, 2013.

Russia Poltina 1739 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1739 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1739 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia Poltina 1739 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
754 $
Price in auction currency 70000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1739 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
400 $
Price in auction currency 400 USD
Russia Poltina 1739 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia Poltina 1739 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1739 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1739 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Знак - December 2, 2022
Seller Знак
Date December 2, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1739 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - July 6, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1739 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1739 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1739 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - March 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1739 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - January 26, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1739 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - November 25, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1739 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1739 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Знак - June 25, 2021
Seller Знак
Date June 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1739 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1739 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1739 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Russia Poltina 1739 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1739 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction SINCONA - October 19, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1739 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Russia Poltina 1739 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1739 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Russia Poltina 1739 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
