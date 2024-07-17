Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1739 СПБ "Petersburg type" (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 12,93 g
- Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
- Diameter 33 - 34 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 173,326
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1739
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1739 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6949 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place October 10, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (11)
- AURORA (6)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Empire (6)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Imperial Coin (8)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (3)
- New York Sale (1)
- Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (1)
- Rare Coins (4)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Stack's (1)
- WCN (4)
- Знак (3)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
754 $
Price in auction currency 70000 RUB
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
400 $
Price in auction currency 400 USD
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
123
