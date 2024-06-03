Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1738 "Petersburg type". Without mintmark (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Variety: Without mintmark

Obverse Poltina 1738 "Petersburg type" Without mintmark - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Poltina 1738 "Petersburg type" Without mintmark - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 12,93 g
  • Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
  • Diameter 33 - 34 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 116,941

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1738
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1738 "Petersburg type". Without mintmark. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31439 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.

Russia Poltina 1738 "Petersburg type" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1738 "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition F12
Selling price
351 $
Price in auction currency 31003 RUB
Russia Poltina 1738 "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition F12
Selling price
272 $
Price in auction currency 24500 RUB
Russia Poltina 1738 "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition F12
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1738 "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition F12
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1738 "Petersburg type" at auction Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1738 "Petersburg type" at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1738 "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1738 "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1738 "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1738 "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1738 "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - November 4, 2020
Russia Poltina 1738 "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - November 4, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date November 4, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1738 "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1738 "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1738 "Petersburg type" at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1738 "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - June 1, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date June 1, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1738 "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1738 "Petersburg type" at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1738 "Petersburg type" at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1738 "Petersburg type" at auction Katz - May 30, 2019
Seller Katz
Date May 30, 2019
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1738 "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1738 "Petersburg type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

