Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1738 "Petersburg type". Without mintmark (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Variety: Without mintmark
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 12,93 g
- Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
- Diameter 33 - 34 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 116,941
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1738
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1738 "Petersburg type". Without mintmark. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31439 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (7)
- AURORA (3)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Heritage (5)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (2)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Rare Coins (7)
- Rauch (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- SINCONA (2)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition F12
Selling price
351 $
Price in auction currency 31003 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition F12
Selling price
272 $
Price in auction currency 24500 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date May 30, 2019
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
12
