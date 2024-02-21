Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1738 СПБ "Petersburg type" (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Obverse Poltina 1738 СПБ "Petersburg type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Poltina 1738 СПБ "Petersburg type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 12,93 g
  • Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
  • Diameter 33 - 34 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1738
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1738 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 700,000. Bidding took place April 8, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (11)
  • AURORA (9)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • GGN (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (8)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • New York Sale (3)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (2)
  • WAG (1)
  • Знак (2)
Russia Poltina 1738 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1738 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Russia Poltina 1738 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1738 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia Poltina 1738 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
471 $
Price in auction currency 42584 RUB
Russia Poltina 1738 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
222 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Russia Poltina 1738 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia Poltina 1738 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1738 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1738 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1738 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1738 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - November 30, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1738 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Russia Poltina 1738 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1738 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - July 6, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1738 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1738 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - May 19, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1738 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Russia Poltina 1738 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1738 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Russia Poltina 1738 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1738 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Russia Poltina 1738 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VG8
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1738 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - March 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1738 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1738 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - January 26, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1738 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - November 25, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1738 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1738 "Petersburg type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Anna Ioannovna Coins of Russia in 1738 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Poltina Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search