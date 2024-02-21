Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1738 СПБ "Petersburg type" (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 12,93 g
- Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
- Diameter 33 - 34 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1738
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1738 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 700,000. Bidding took place April 8, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
471 $
Price in auction currency 42584 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
222 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1738 "Petersburg type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
