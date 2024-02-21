Poltina 1738 СПБ "Petersburg type" (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1738 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 700,000. Bidding took place April 8, 2022.

