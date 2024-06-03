Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1736 "Type 1735". Three pearl pendant (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Variety: Three pearl pendant
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 12,93 g
- Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
- Diameter 33 - 34 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1736
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1736 "Type 1735". Three pearl pendant. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 68 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 1,350,000. Bidding took place July 15, 2023.
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
304 $
Price in auction currency 27500 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
14958 $
Price in auction currency 1350000 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 26, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date February 15, 2016
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date November 21, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date September 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition AU58
Selling price
