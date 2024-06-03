Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1736 "Type 1735". Three pearl pendant (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Variety: Three pearl pendant

Obverse Poltina 1736 "Type 1735" Three pearl pendant - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Poltina 1736 "Type 1735" Three pearl pendant - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 12,93 g
  • Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
  • Diameter 33 - 34 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1736
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1736 "Type 1735". Three pearl pendant. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 68 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 1,350,000. Bidding took place July 15, 2023.

Russia Poltina 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
304 $
Price in auction currency 27500 RUB
Russia Poltina 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia Poltina 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
14958 $
Price in auction currency 1350000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia Poltina 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1736 "Type 1735" at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Знак - October 7, 2022
Seller Знак
Date October 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Знак - December 3, 2021
Seller Знак
Date December 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Russia Poltina 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Russia Poltina 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Imperial Coin - July 30, 2019
Russia Poltina 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Imperial Coin - July 30, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 30, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Знак - May 24, 2019
Russia Poltina 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Знак - May 24, 2019
Seller Знак
Date May 24, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Felzmann - March 6, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date March 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1736 "Type 1735" at auction AURORA - December 26, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date December 26, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2017
Russia Poltina 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Russia Poltina 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1736 "Type 1735" at auction AURORA - March 1, 2016
Seller AURORA
Date March 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Alexander - February 15, 2016
Russia Poltina 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Alexander - February 15, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date February 15, 2016
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Empire - November 21, 2015
Seller Empire
Date November 21, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Rauch - September 23, 2015
Seller Rauch
Date September 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Russia Poltina 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Alexander - March 28, 2014
Russia Poltina 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Alexander - March 28, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date March 28, 2014
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Search