Poltina 1737 "Type 1735". With a pendant on chest. Simple cross of orb (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1737 "Type 1735". With a pendant on chest. Simple cross of orb. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 57 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 235,000. Bidding took place September 6, 2017.

Сondition AU (1) VF (3) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) VF25 (1) Service RNGA (1)