Poltina 1737 "Type 1735". With a pendant on chest. Simple cross of orb (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Variety: With a pendant on chest. Simple cross of orb
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 12,93 g
- Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 232,098
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1737
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1737 "Type 1735". With a pendant on chest. Simple cross of orb. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 57 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 235,000. Bidding took place September 6, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition VF25 RNGA
Selling price
975 $
Price in auction currency 975 USD
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU58
Selling price
