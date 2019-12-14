Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1737 "Type 1735". With a pendant on chest. Simple cross of orb (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Variety: With a pendant on chest. Simple cross of orb

Obverse Poltina 1737 "Type 1735" With a pendant on chest Simple cross of orb - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Poltina 1737 "Type 1735" With a pendant on chest Simple cross of orb - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 12,93 g
  • Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 232,098

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1737
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1737 "Type 1735". With a pendant on chest. Simple cross of orb. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 57 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 235,000. Bidding took place September 6, 2017.

Russia Poltina 1737 "Type 1735" at auction Russian Heritage - December 14, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition VF25 RNGA
Selling price
975 $
Price in auction currency 975 USD
Russia Poltina 1737 "Type 1735" at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Russia Poltina 1737 "Type 1735" at auction Imperial Coin - October 8, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1737 "Type 1735" at auction UBS - January 18, 2010
Seller UBS
Date January 18, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1737 "Type 1735", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search