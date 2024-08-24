Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Coins of Russia 1737

Silver coins

Obverse Rouble 1737 Type 1735
Reverse Rouble 1737 Type 1735
Rouble 1737 Type 1735 Without a pendant on the chest
Average price 660 $
Sales
0 128
Obverse Rouble 1737 Type 1735
Reverse Rouble 1737 Type 1735
Rouble 1737 Type 1735 With a pendant on chest
Average price 480 $
Sales
0 279
Obverse Rouble 1737 Portrait of Gedlinger 's work
Reverse Rouble 1737 Portrait of Gedlinger 's work
Rouble 1737 Portrait of Gedlinger 's work
Average price 5900 $
Sales
0 181
Obverse Rouble 1737 Moscow type
Reverse Rouble 1737 Moscow type
Rouble 1737 Moscow type
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 403
Obverse Rouble 1737 Moscow type
Reverse Rouble 1737 Moscow type
Rouble 1737 Moscow type The eagle of the Petersburg type
Average price 2200 $
Sales
0 18
Obverse Poltina 1737 Type 1735
Reverse Poltina 1737 Type 1735
Poltina 1737 Type 1735 Without a pendant on the chest
Average price 630 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse Poltina 1737 Type 1735
Reverse Poltina 1737 Type 1735
Poltina 1737 Type 1735 With a pendant on chest. Simple cross of orb
Average price 1300 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Poltina 1737 Type 1735
Reverse Poltina 1737 Type 1735
Poltina 1737 Type 1735 With a pendant on chest. Patterned cross of orb
Average price 720 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse Poltina 1737 Moscow type
Reverse Poltina 1737 Moscow type
Poltina 1737 Moscow type
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 110

Copper coins

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1737
Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1737
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1737
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 182
Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1737
Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1737
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1737
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 61
