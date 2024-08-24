Catalog
Home
Catalog
Russia
1737
Russia
Period:
1699-1991
1699-1991
Peter I
1699-1725
Catherine I
1725-1727
Peter II
1727-1729
Anna Ioannovna
1730-1740
Ivan VI Antonovich
1740-1741
Elizabeth
1741-1762
Peter III
1762-1762
Catherine II
1762-1796
Paul I
1796-1801
Alexander I
1801-1825
Nicholas I
1826-1855
Alexander II
1854-1881
Alexander III
1881-1894
Nicholas II
1894-1917
Soviet Union (USSR)
1921-1991
Coins of Russia 1737
Select a category
All
Silver
Copper
Silver coins
Rouble 1737 Type 1735
Without a pendant on the chest
Average price
660 $
Sales
0
128
Rouble 1737 Type 1735
With a pendant on chest
Average price
480 $
Sales
0
279
Rouble 1737 Portrait of Gedlinger 's work
Average price
5900 $
Sales
0
181
Rouble 1737 Moscow type
Average price
1100 $
Sales
0
403
Rouble 1737 Moscow type
The eagle of the Petersburg type
Average price
2200 $
Sales
0
18
Poltina 1737 Type 1735
Without a pendant on the chest
Average price
630 $
Sales
0
22
Poltina 1737 Type 1735
With a pendant on chest. Simple cross of orb
Average price
1300 $
Sales
0
4
Poltina 1737 Type 1735
With a pendant on chest. Patterned cross of orb
Average price
720 $
Sales
0
23
Poltina 1737 Moscow type
Average price
1200 $
Sales
0
110
Copper coins
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1737
Average price
50 $
Sales
0
182
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1737
Average price
55 $
Sales
0
61
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction
Aug 24, 2024
Katz Auction
Auction
Aug 16, 2024
ibercoin
Auction
Sep 26, 2024
