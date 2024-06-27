Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1737 "Moscow type" (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1737
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (403) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1737 "Moscow type". This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 414 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 750,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2022.
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
487 $
Price in auction currency 42000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2176 $
Price in auction currency 192000 RUB
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
