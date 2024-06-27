Rouble 1737 "Moscow type" (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1737 "Moscow type". This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 414 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 750,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2022.

Сondition UNC (26) AU (123) XF (131) VF (96) F (3) VG (2) No grade (22) Condition (slab) MS63 (6) MS62 (2) MS61 (3) MS60 (8) AU58 (15) AU55 (17) AU53 (13) AU50 (23) XF45 (21) XF40 (16) VF35 (7) VF30 (4) F15 (1) VG8 (1) DETAILS (6) Service RNGA (18) NGC (13) ННР (14) PCGS (1)

