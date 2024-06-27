Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1737 "Moscow type" (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Obverse Rouble 1737 "Moscow type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Rouble 1737 "Moscow type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1737
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (403) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1737 "Moscow type". This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 414 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 750,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2022.

Russia Rouble 1737 "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
487 $
Price in auction currency 42000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1737 "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2176 $
Price in auction currency 192000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1737 "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1737 "Moscow type" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF35 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1737 "Moscow type" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1737 "Moscow type" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1737 "Moscow type" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1737 "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1737 "Moscow type" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1737 "Moscow type" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1737 "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF45 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1737 "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1737 "Moscow type" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1737 "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1737 "Moscow type" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1737 "Moscow type" at auction Empire - March 28, 2024
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1737 "Moscow type" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1737 "Moscow type" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1737 "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1737 "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1737 "Moscow type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

