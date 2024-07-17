Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1737 (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1737 - Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1737 - Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,1 g
  • Diameter 18,5 - 20,5 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1737
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1737 . This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna. The record price belongs to the lot 173 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 44,000. Bidding took place October 2, 2021.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1737 at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1737 at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1737 at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1737 at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1737 at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1737 at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1737 at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1737 at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1737 at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1737 at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1737 at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1737 at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1737 at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1737 at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1737 at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1737 at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1737 at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1737 at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1737 at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1737 at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1737 at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1737 at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1737 at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1737 at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1737 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

