Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1737 (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,1 g
- Diameter 18,5 - 20,5 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1737
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1737 . This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna. The record price belongs to the lot 173 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 44,000. Bidding took place October 2, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1737 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
