Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1737 "Type 1735". With a pendant on chest. Patterned cross of orb (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Variety: With a pendant on chest. Patterned cross of orb

Obverse Poltina 1737 "Type 1735" With a pendant on chest Patterned cross of orb - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Poltina 1737 "Type 1735" With a pendant on chest Patterned cross of orb - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 12,93 g
  • Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 232,098

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1737
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1737 "Type 1735". With a pendant on chest. Patterned cross of orb. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 214 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,400. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia Poltina 1737 "Type 1735" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
326 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Russia Poltina 1737 "Type 1735" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
388 $
Price in auction currency 28000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1737 "Type 1735" at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition G4
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1737 "Type 1735" at auction AURORA - March 30, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1737 "Type 1735" at auction Empire - May 23, 2020
Seller Empire
Date May 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1737 "Type 1735" at auction Alexander - February 12, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date February 12, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1737 "Type 1735" at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1737 "Type 1735" at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2018
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1737 "Type 1735" at auction AURORA - December 26, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date December 26, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1737 "Type 1735" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1737 "Type 1735" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1737 "Type 1735" at auction NIKO - August 29, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date August 29, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1737 "Type 1735" at auction AURORA - July 17, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date July 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1737 "Type 1735" at auction NIKO - May 17, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1737 "Type 1735" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1737 "Type 1735" at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1737 "Type 1735" at auction Heritage - March 5, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date March 5, 2015
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1737 "Type 1735" at auction New York Sale - January 8, 2015
Seller New York Sale
Date January 8, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1737 "Type 1735" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1737 "Type 1735" at auction Alexander - December 16, 2011
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2011
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1737 "Type 1735" at auction Künker - March 12, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1737 "Type 1735", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

