Poltina 1737 "Type 1735". With a pendant on chest. Patterned cross of orb (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Variety: With a pendant on chest. Patterned cross of orb
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 12,93 g
- Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 232,098
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1737
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1737 "Type 1735". With a pendant on chest. Patterned cross of orb. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 214 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,400. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
326 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
388 $
Price in auction currency 28000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition G4
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date February 12, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 5, 2015
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2011
Condition XF40
Selling price
