Rouble 1737 "Type 1735". With a pendant on chest (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1737 "Type 1735". With a pendant on chest. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 17,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2015.

Сondition UNC (33) AU (74) XF (93) VF (54) F (1) No grade (22) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS63 (5) MS62 (2) MS61 (5) MS60 (7) AU58 (11) AU55 (6) AU53 (12) AU50 (8) XF45 (13) XF40 (14) VF35 (5) VF30 (1) VF25 (2) DETAILS (8) Service NGC (21) RNGA (8) ННР (11)

