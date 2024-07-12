Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1737 "Type 1735". With a pendant on chest (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Variety: With a pendant on chest
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,806,202
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1737
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (279) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1737 "Type 1735". With a pendant on chest. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 17,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
394 $
Price in auction currency 34000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
580 $
Price in auction currency 50000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
