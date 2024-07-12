Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1737 "Type 1735". With a pendant on chest (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Variety: With a pendant on chest

Obverse Rouble 1737 "Type 1735" With a pendant on chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Rouble 1737 "Type 1735" With a pendant on chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,806,202

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1737
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1737 "Type 1735". With a pendant on chest. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 17,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2015.

Russia Rouble 1737 "Type 1735" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
394 $
Price in auction currency 34000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1737 "Type 1735" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
580 $
Price in auction currency 50000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1737 "Type 1735" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1737 "Type 1735" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1737 "Type 1735" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1737 "Type 1735" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1737 "Type 1735" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Rouble 1737 "Type 1735" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1737 "Type 1735" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1737 "Type 1735" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1737 "Type 1735" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1737 "Type 1735" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1737 "Type 1735" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Russia Rouble 1737 "Type 1735" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1737 "Type 1735" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1737 "Type 1735" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1737 "Type 1735" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1737 "Type 1735" at auction RedSquare - February 25, 2024
Russia Rouble 1737 "Type 1735" at auction RedSquare - February 25, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date February 25, 2024
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1737 "Type 1735" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1737 "Type 1735" at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1737 "Type 1735" at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Russia Rouble 1737 "Type 1735" at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 24, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1737 "Type 1735" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia Rouble 1737 "Type 1735" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1737 "Type 1735" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1737 "Type 1735" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1737 "Type 1735" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Russia Rouble 1737 "Type 1735" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price

