Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1737 (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,19 g
- Diameter 23 - 28 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1737
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red, Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (182)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1737 . This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Red, Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 39,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (8)
- Artemide Aste (2)
- AURORA (18)
- CNG (1)
- Coins and Medals (9)
- Coins.ee (2)
- CoinsNB (2)
- Denga1700 (12)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Imperial Coin (10)
- Katz (14)
- Künker (1)
- Lucernae Numismática (1)
- MS67 (5)
- MUNZE (8)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (4)
- Rare Coins (26)
- Rauch (1)
- RedSquare (15)
- Roma Numismatics (3)
- Russian Heritage (9)
- Russiancoin (21)
- SINCONA (1)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- Varesi (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date May 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date January 5, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 9
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1737 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search