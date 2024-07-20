Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1737 (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1737 - Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1737 - Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,19 g
  • Diameter 23 - 28 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1737
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red, Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (182)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1737 . This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Red, Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 39,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1737 at auction CoinsNB - July 20, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1737 at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1737 at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1737 at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1737 at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1737 at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1737 at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1737 at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1737 at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1737 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - May 1, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date May 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1737 at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1737 at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1737 at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1737 at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1737 at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1737 at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1737 at auction Roma Numismatics - February 22, 2024
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1737 at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1737 at auction MS67 - January 5, 2024
Seller MS67
Date January 5, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1737 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1737 at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1737 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

