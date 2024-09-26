Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Copper coins Denga (1/2 Kopek) of Anna Ioannovna - Russia
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1730-1740
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales1730 Two lines above the year - -, R1 0 1151730 One line over a year - R1 0 71730 Small Eagle - R3 0 31731 Two lines above the year - -, R 0 5281731 One line over a year - - 0 681731 Without a line above the year - R 0 261734 - - 0 1011735 - - 0 2791736 - R1 0 591737 - - 0 1821738 36,542,510 - 0 1991739 Rosette of 5 petals - R2 0 161739 - - 2 1201739 Restrike - - 0 231740 17,065,800 - 1 68
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search