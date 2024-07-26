Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1735 (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1735 - Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1735 - Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,19 g
  • Diameter 23 - 28 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1735
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Cloak Mill on the Yauza River)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (279)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1735 . This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Cloak Mill on the Yauza River) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 15 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 52,500. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1735 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1735 at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 35 GBP
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1735 at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1735 at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - June 6, 2024
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1735 at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1735 at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1735 at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1735 at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1735 at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1735 at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1735 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1735 at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1735 at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1735 at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - April 9, 2024
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date April 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1735 at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF40 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1735 at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1735 at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1735 at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1735 at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1735 at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1735 at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1735 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

