Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1735 (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,19 g
- Diameter 23 - 28 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1735
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Cloak Mill on the Yauza River)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (279)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1735 . This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Cloak Mill on the Yauza River) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 15 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 52,500. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 35 GBP
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF40 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1735 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
