Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1735 (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1735 . This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Cloak Mill on the Yauza River) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 15 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 52,500. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

