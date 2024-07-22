Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731. Two lines above the year (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 . Two lines above the year. This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 303 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 900. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.

Сondition UNC (73) AU (129) XF (142) VF (107) F (12) No grade (62) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (10) MS62 (15) MS61 (10) MS60 (12) AU58 (19) AU55 (21) AU53 (13) AU50 (16) XF45 (21) XF40 (21) VF35 (11) VF30 (7) VF25 (1) VF20 (2) F15 (1) DETAILS (5) BN (101) Service NGC (69) NGS (2) CGC (7) PCGS (15) ННР (15) RNGA (12) ANACS (2)

