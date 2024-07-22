Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731. Two lines above the year (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Variety: Two lines above the year

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 Two lines above the year - Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 Two lines above the year - Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,19 g
  • Diameter 23 - 28 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1731
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 . Two lines above the year. This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 303 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 900. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (27)
  • AURORA (29)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • CNG (5)
  • Coins and Medals (18)
  • Coins.ee (12)
  • Denga1700 (8)
  • Empire (14)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Hermes Auctions (2)
  • Imperial Coin (34)
  • Katz (59)
  • Künker (9)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (7)
  • MS67 (32)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • MUNZE (24)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Numisbalt (38)
  • Rare Coins (103)
  • Rauch (4)
  • RedSquare (20)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (32)
  • Russiancoin (29)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Stack's (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU50 BN NGS
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 at auction MUNZE - May 20, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition VF30 BN CGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

