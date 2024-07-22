Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731. Two lines above the year (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Variety: Two lines above the year
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,19 g
- Diameter 23 - 28 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1731
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 . Two lines above the year. This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 303 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 900. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition VF30 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
