Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Coins of Russia 1731

Silver coins

Obverse Rouble 1731 The corsage is parallel to the circumference
Reverse Rouble 1731 The corsage is parallel to the circumference
Rouble 1731 The corsage is parallel to the circumference Without the brooch on chest. Without a curl behind the ear
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 51
Obverse Rouble 1731 The corsage is parallel to the circumference
Reverse Rouble 1731 The corsage is parallel to the circumference
Rouble 1731 The corsage is parallel to the circumference Without the brooch on chest. A curl behind the ear
Average price 2900 $
Sales
0 59
Obverse Rouble 1731 The corsage is parallel to the circumference
Reverse Rouble 1731 The corsage is parallel to the circumference
Rouble 1731 The corsage is parallel to the circumference With a brooch on the chest. Patterned cross of orb
Average price 640 $
Sales
0 350
Obverse Rouble 1731 The corsage is parallel to the circumference
Reverse Rouble 1731 The corsage is parallel to the circumference
Rouble 1731 The corsage is parallel to the circumference With a brooch on the chest. Simple cross of orb
Average price 670 $
Sales
1 232
Obverse Rouble 1731 The corsage is parallel to the circumference
Reverse Rouble 1731 The corsage is parallel to the circumference
Rouble 1731 The corsage is parallel to the circumference With a brooch on the chest. Date wide
Average price 6900 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse Poltina 1731
Reverse Poltina 1731
Poltina 1731
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 40
Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1731
Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1731
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1731
Average price 2000 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1731
Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1731
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1731 Restrike
Average price 2500 $
Sales
0 1

Copper coins

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731
Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 Two lines above the year
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 528
Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731
Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 One line over a year
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 68
Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731
Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 Without a line above the year
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 26
Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1731
Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1731
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1731
Average price 65 $
Sales
2 262
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search