Coins of Russia 1731

Silver coins
Rouble 1731 The corsage is parallel to the circumference Without the brooch on chest. Without a curl behind the ear
Average price 1200 $
0 51
Rouble 1731 The corsage is parallel to the circumference Without the brooch on chest. A curl behind the ear
Average price 2900 $
0 59
Rouble 1731 The corsage is parallel to the circumference With a brooch on the chest. Patterned cross of orb
Average price 640 $
0 350
Rouble 1731 The corsage is parallel to the circumference With a brooch on the chest. Simple cross of orb
Average price 670 $
1 232
Rouble 1731 The corsage is parallel to the circumference With a brooch on the chest. Date wide
Average price 6900 $
0 8
Copper coins
Category
Year
