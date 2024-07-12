Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". With a brooch on the chest. Simple cross of orb (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Variety: With a brooch on the chest. Simple cross of orb
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1731
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". With a brooch on the chest. Simple cross of orb. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 26 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 180,000. Bidding took place September 16, 2011.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
599 $
Price in auction currency 2400 PLN
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
