Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". With a brooch on the chest. Simple cross of orb (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Variety: With a brooch on the chest. Simple cross of orb

Obverse Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" With a brooch on the chest Simple cross of orb - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" With a brooch on the chest Simple cross of orb - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1731
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (232) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". With a brooch on the chest. Simple cross of orb. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 26 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 180,000. Bidding took place September 16, 2011.

Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
599 $
Price in auction currency 2400 PLN
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 29, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Empire - November 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - October 26, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

