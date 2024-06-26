Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". Without the brooch on chest. A curl behind the ear (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Variety: Without the brooch on chest. A curl behind the ear
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1731
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". Without the brooch on chest. A curl behind the ear. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 20,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
251 $
Price in auction currency 22000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
332 $
Price in auction currency 32500 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
