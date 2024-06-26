Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". Without the brooch on chest. A curl behind the ear (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Variety: Without the brooch on chest. A curl behind the ear

Obverse Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" Without the brooch on chest A curl behind the ear - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" Without the brooch on chest A curl behind the ear - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1731
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". Without the brooch on chest. A curl behind the ear. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 20,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • AURORA (4)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (8)
  • Künker (8)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Rare Coins (9)
  • RND (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (8)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Знак (2)
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
251 $
Price in auction currency 22000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
332 $
Price in auction currency 32500 RUB
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Katz - November 8, 2020
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Знак - October 30, 2020
Seller Знак
Date October 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction MUNZE - September 16, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Anna Ioannovna Coins of Russia in 1731 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search