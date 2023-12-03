Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". With a brooch on the chest. Date wide (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Variety: With a brooch on the chest. Date wide
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1731
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". With a brooch on the chest. Date wide. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 131 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 13,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Künker (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- RedSquare (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (2)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
3000 $
Price in auction currency 3000 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
13048 $
Price in auction currency 13000 CHF
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search