Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". With a brooch on the chest. Date wide (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". With a brooch on the chest. Date wide. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 131 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 13,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (4) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS60 (1) AU53 (1) XF40 (1) VF35 (2) Service RNGA (2) NGC (1)