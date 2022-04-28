Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1731 (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 2,59 g
- Pure silver (0,0668 oz) 2,0772 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1731
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1731 . This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6049 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place June 19, 2013.
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
422 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
790 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
