Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1731 (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1731 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1731 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 2,59 g
  • Pure silver (0,0668 oz) 2,0772 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1731
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1731 . This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6049 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place June 19, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • RND (4)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1731 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
422 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1731 at auction AURORA - November 25, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
790 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1731 at auction RND - December 1, 2018
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1731 at auction RND - December 1, 2018
Seller RND
Date December 1, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1731 at auction Rare Coins - June 20, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1731 at auction Künker - June 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1731 at auction RND - April 15, 2017
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1731 at auction RND - April 15, 2017
Seller RND
Date April 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1731 at auction RND - February 25, 2017
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1731 at auction RND - February 25, 2017
Seller RND
Date February 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1731 at auction RND - December 3, 2016
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1731 at auction RND - December 3, 2016
Seller RND
Date December 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1731 at auction Künker - September 28, 2015
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1731 at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1731 at auction Künker - June 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1731 at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1731 at auction Künker - September 29, 2010
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1731 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 7, 2005
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 7, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1731 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Anna Ioannovna Coins of Russia in 1731 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Grivennik (10 Kopeks) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search