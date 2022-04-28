Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1731 (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1731 . This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6049 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place June 19, 2013.

Сondition XF (7) VF (7)