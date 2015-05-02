Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1731. Restrike (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1731 . Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 427 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for SEK 21,000. Bidding took place May 2, 2015.

Сondition XF (1)