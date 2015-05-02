Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1731. Restrike (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Variety: Restrike
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1731 . Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 427 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for SEK 21,000. Bidding took place May 2, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1731 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search