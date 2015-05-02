Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1731. Restrike (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1731 Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1731 Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 2,59 g
  • Pure silver (0,0668 oz) 2,0772 g
  • Diameter 20 mm

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1731
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1731 . Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 427 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for SEK 21,000. Bidding took place May 2, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1731 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 2, 2015
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 2, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

