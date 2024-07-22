Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". With a brooch on the chest. Patterned cross of orb (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Variety: With a brooch on the chest. Patterned cross of orb
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1731
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (350) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". With a brooch on the chest. Patterned cross of orb. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 185 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place September 18, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (45)
- AURORA (35)
- Baldwin's (2)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- CNG (2)
- Coins and Medals (7)
- Coins.ee (6)
- DNW (2)
- Empire (14)
- Felzmann (1)
- GGN (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (13)
- Heritage (9)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Imperial Coin (18)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Katz (14)
- Künker (32)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- New York Sale (5)
- Niemczyk (1)
- NIKO (1)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (3)
- PDA & PGN (1)
- Rare Coins (49)
- Rauch (3)
- RedSquare (11)
- RND (13)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (13)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- SINCONA (7)
- Teutoburger (4)
- WAG (2)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (4)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Знак (18)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
698 $
Price in auction currency 61300 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 17
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search