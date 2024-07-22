Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". With a brooch on the chest. Patterned cross of orb (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Variety: With a brooch on the chest. Patterned cross of orb

Obverse Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" With a brooch on the chest Patterned cross of orb - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" With a brooch on the chest Patterned cross of orb - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1731
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (350) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". With a brooch on the chest. Patterned cross of orb. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 185 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place September 18, 2015.

Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
698 $
Price in auction currency 61300 RUB
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Alexander - December 6, 2023
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Alexander - December 6, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

