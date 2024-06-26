Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1731 (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Obverse Poltina 1731 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Poltina 1731 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 12,93 g
  • Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
  • Diameter 33 - 34 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1731
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1731 . This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5193 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia Poltina 1731 at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
457 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1731 at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1731 at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1731 at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1731 at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
326 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Russia Poltina 1731 at auction AURORA - March 2, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1731 at auction Heritage - January 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1731 at auction AURORA - November 11, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1731 at auction Alexander - November 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 10, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date November 10, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1731 at auction Russian Heritage - October 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1731 at auction AURORA - April 29, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date April 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1731 at auction AURORA - January 27, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date January 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1731 at auction AURORA - September 23, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date September 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1731 at auction AURORA - June 1, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date June 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1731 at auction AURORA - June 24, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1731 at auction AURORA - April 10, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date April 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1731 at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1731 at auction AURORA - December 25, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date December 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1731 at auction RND - September 29, 2018
Seller RND
Date September 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller RND
Date September 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1731 at auction Katz - June 24, 2018
Seller Katz
Date June 24, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1731 at auction RND - June 21, 2018
Seller RND
Date June 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller RND
Date June 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1731 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

