Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1731 (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 12,93 g
- Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
- Diameter 33 - 34 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1731
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1731 . This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5193 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (10)
- Empire (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (5)
- Heritage (2)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (5)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (4)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Знак (3)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
457 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
326 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date January 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date September 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date June 24, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1731 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search