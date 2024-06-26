Poltina 1731 (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1731 . This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5193 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

