Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731. Without a line above the year (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 . Without a line above the year. This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 43 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 19,000. Bidding took place October 4, 2013.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (4) XF (7) VF (11) F (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU53 (3) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) VF25 (2) VF20 (1) F15 (1) DETAILS (1) BN (1) Service ННР (1) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Alexander (5)

AURORA (1)

Coins and Medals (2)

Empire (1)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Imperial Coin (1)

Katz (4)

Numisbalt (3)

Rare Coins (5)

Roma Numismatics (2)

Russian Heritage (1)