Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731. Without a line above the year (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Variety: Without a line above the year

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 Without a line above the year - Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 Without a line above the year - Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,19 g
  • Diameter 23 - 28 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1731
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 . Without a line above the year. This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 43 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 19,000. Bidding took place October 4, 2013.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 at auction Roma Numismatics - February 22, 2024
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 95 GBP
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 at auction Numisbalt - December 12, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 at auction Numisbalt - May 22, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 22, 2020
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 at auction AURORA - November 6, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date November 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 at auction Alexander - October 16, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date October 16, 2019
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 at auction Alexander - August 28, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2019
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 at auction Alexander - June 5, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date June 5, 2019
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 at auction Russian Heritage - December 15, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition MS62 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 at auction Katz - November 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

