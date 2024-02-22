Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731. Without a line above the year (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Variety: Without a line above the year
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,19 g
- Diameter 23 - 28 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1731
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 . Without a line above the year. This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 43 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 19,000. Bidding took place October 4, 2013.
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 95 GBP
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 22, 2020
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition MS62 BN
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
