Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1731 (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1731 - Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1731 - Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,1 g
  • Diameter 18,5 - 20,5 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1731
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (262)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1731 . This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna. The record price belongs to the lot 5 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1731 at auction CoinsNB - July 20, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1731 at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1731 at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1731 at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1731 at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1731 at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1731 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGS
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1731 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1731 at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1731 at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1731 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1731 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1731 at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1731 at auction Stephen Album - April 29, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1731 at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1731 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1731 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1731 at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1731 at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1731 at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1731 at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1731 at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1731 at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1731 at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1731 at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1731 at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
