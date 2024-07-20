Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1731 (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,1 g
- Diameter 18,5 - 20,5 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1731
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1731 . This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna. The record price belongs to the lot 5 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1731 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
