Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1731 (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1731 . This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna. The record price belongs to the lot 5 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.

Сondition UNC (37) AU (49) XF (79) VF (61) F (7) No grade (27) Condition (slab) MS63 (6) MS62 (17) MS61 (11) MS60 (1) AU58 (12) AU55 (10) AU53 (4) AU50 (3) XF45 (3) XF40 (4) VF35 (5) VF30 (8) F15 (4) BN (49) Service NGS (1) PCGS (1) NGC (40) RNGA (4) CGC (1) ННР (3)

Seller All companies

Alexander (19)

AURORA (37)

CNG (1)

Coins and Medals (32)

Coins.ee (1)

CoinsNB (2)

COINSNET (1)

Gärtner (1)

Heritage (1)

Imperial Coin (17)

Inasta (2)

Jesús Vico (1)

Katz (14)

MS67 (16)

MUNZE (2)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)

NIKO (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (42)

RedSquare (16)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (23)

Russiancoin (18)

SINCONA (3)

Stack's (2)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Varesi (1)

Wójcicki (1)

Знак (1)