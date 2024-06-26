Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731. One line over a year (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Variety: One line over a year

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 One line over a year - Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 One line over a year - Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,19 g
  • Diameter 23 - 28 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1731
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 . One line over a year. This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 80 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 500. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 2600 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 6500 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 at auction Russian Heritage - January 21, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 at auction Inasta - November 15, 2023
Seller Inasta
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 at auction MUNZE - May 31, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date May 31, 2023
Condition MS61 BN CGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 at auction Russian Heritage - September 25, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

