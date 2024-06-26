Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731. One line over a year (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Variety: One line over a year
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,19 g
- Diameter 23 - 28 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1731
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 . One line over a year. This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 80 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 500. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- AURORA (5)
- CNG (1)
- Coins and Medals (4)
- Coins.ee (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- Denga1700 (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Haljak coin auction (2)
- Imperial Coin (6)
- Inasta (2)
- Katz (9)
- MUNZE (1)
- Rare Coins (16)
- RedSquare (2)
- Russian Heritage (7)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 2600 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 6500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date May 31, 2023
Condition MS61 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1731 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search