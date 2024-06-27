Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". Without the brooch on chest. Without a curl behind the ear (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Variety: Without the brooch on chest. Without a curl behind the ear
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1731
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". Without the brooch on chest. Without a curl behind the ear. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 318 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place April 22, 2013.
