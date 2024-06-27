Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". Without the brooch on chest. Without a curl behind the ear (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". Without the brooch on chest. Without a curl behind the ear. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 318 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place April 22, 2013.

Сondition AU (11) XF (22) VF (18) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (2) XF45 (2) VF35 (4) VF30 (1) VF25 (3) VF20 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (5)

Seller All companies

Alexander (8)

AURORA (10)

Coins and Medals (2)

Empire (1)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Heritage (1)

Imperial Coin (1)

Katz (2)

Künker (1)

New York Sale (1)

NIKO (4)

OLNZ (1)

Rare Coins (5)

Rauch (1)

RND (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (3)

SINCONA (2)

Stack's (1)

VL Nummus (1)

WCN (1)