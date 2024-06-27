Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". Without the brooch on chest. Without a curl behind the ear (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Variety: Without the brooch on chest. Without a curl behind the ear

Obverse Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" Without the brooch on chest Without a curl behind the ear - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" Without the brooch on chest Without a curl behind the ear - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1731
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". Without the brooch on chest. Without a curl behind the ear. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 318 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place April 22, 2013.

Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
907 $
Price in auction currency 80000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
703 $
Price in auction currency 65000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction AURORA - March 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction AURORA - November 25, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1731 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

