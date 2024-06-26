Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1730. Two lines above the year (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1730 . Two lines above the year. This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 134 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.

Сondition UNC (14) AU (23) XF (32) VF (41) F (1) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (2) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) MS61 (2) MS60 (1) AU58 (3) AU55 (6) AU53 (5) AU50 (1) XF45 (2) XF40 (2) VF35 (3) VF25 (5) VF20 (2) BN (12) Service ННР (2) PCGS (4) NGC (7) CGC (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (4)

AURORA (9)

CNG (1)

Coins and Medals (6)

Coins.ee (3)

Denga1700 (2)

Empire (4)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Hermes Auctions (1)

Imperial Coin (10)

Katz (8)

Künker (1)

MS67 (7)

MUNZE (3)

New York Sale (1)

Rare Coins (36)

RedSquare (8)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (5)

Russiancoin (2)

Stack's (1)

WAG (1)