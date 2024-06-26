Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1730. Two lines above the year (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Variety: Two lines above the year
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,19 g
- Diameter 23 - 28 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1730
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (115) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1730 . Two lines above the year. This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 134 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (4)
- AURORA (9)
- CNG (1)
- Coins and Medals (6)
- Coins.ee (3)
- Denga1700 (2)
- Empire (4)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Imperial Coin (10)
- Katz (8)
- Künker (1)
- MS67 (7)
- MUNZE (3)
- New York Sale (1)
- Rare Coins (36)
- RedSquare (8)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (5)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Stack's (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 900 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
292 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1730 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search