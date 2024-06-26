Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1730. Two lines above the year (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Variety: Two lines above the year

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1730 Two lines above the year - Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1730 Two lines above the year - Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,19 g
  • Diameter 23 - 28 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1730
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (115) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1730 . Two lines above the year. This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 134 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1730 at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1730 at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 900 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1730 at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
292 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1730 at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1730 at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1730 at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1730 at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1730 at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1730 at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1730 at auction Empire - March 28, 2024
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1730 at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1730 at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1730 at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1730 at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1730 at auction MS67 - November 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1730 at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1730 at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1730 at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1730 at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1730 at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1730 at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
