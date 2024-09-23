Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Coins of Russia 1730

Golden coins

Obverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1730
Reverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1730
Chervonetz (Ducat) 1730
Average price 130000 $
Sales
0 6

Silver coins

Obverse Rouble 1730 The corsage is not parallel to the circumference
Reverse Rouble 1730 The corsage is not parallel to the circumference
Rouble 1730 The corsage is not parallel to the circumference 5 shoulder pads without festoons
Average price 3300 $
Sales
0 75
Obverse Rouble 1730 The corsage is not parallel to the circumference
Reverse Rouble 1730 The corsage is not parallel to the circumference
Rouble 1730 The corsage is not parallel to the circumference 6 shoulder pads without festoons
Average price 11000 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Rouble 1730 The corsage is not parallel to the circumference
Reverse Rouble 1730 The corsage is not parallel to the circumference
Rouble 1730 The corsage is not parallel to the circumference 5 shoulder pads with festoons
Average price 2000 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse Rouble 1730 The corsage is not parallel to the circumference
Reverse Rouble 1730 The corsage is not parallel to the circumference
Rouble 1730 The corsage is not parallel to the circumference Date wide
Average price 8000 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse Rouble 1730 The corsage is parallel to the circumference
Reverse Rouble 1730 The corsage is parallel to the circumference
Rouble 1730 The corsage is parallel to the circumference 5 shoulder pads without festoons
Average price 2600 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse Rouble 1730 The corsage is parallel to the circumference
Reverse Rouble 1730 The corsage is parallel to the circumference
Rouble 1730 The corsage is parallel to the circumference 5 shoulder pads with festoons
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 307
Obverse Rouble 1730 The corsage is parallel to the circumference
Reverse Rouble 1730 The corsage is parallel to the circumference
Rouble 1730 The corsage is parallel to the circumference The ear is covered with hair
Average price
Sales
0 0

Copper coins

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1730 МД
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1730 МД
5 Kopeks 1730 МД
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 201
Obverse 5 Kopeks 1730 ДМ
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1730 ДМ
5 Kopeks 1730 ДМ
Average price 820 $
Sales
0 54
Obverse 5 Kopeks 1730 ММ
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1730 ММ
5 Kopeks 1730 ММ
Average price 330 $
Sales
0 18
Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1730
Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1730
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1730 Two lines above the year
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 115
Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1730
Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1730
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1730 One line over a year
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1730
Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1730
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1730 Small Eagle
Average price 580 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1730
Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1730
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1730 Small rosette
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 93
Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1730
Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1730
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1730 Large rosette
Average price 360 $
Sales
0 16

Pattern coins

Obverse Rouble 1730 Pattern With the chain of the Order of St. Andrew the First - Called
Reverse Rouble 1730 Pattern With the chain of the Order of St. Andrew the First - Called
Rouble 1730 Pattern With the chain of the Order of St. Andrew the First - Called Patterned edge
Average price 150000 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse Rouble 1730 Pattern With the chain of the Order of St. Andrew the First - Called
Reverse Rouble 1730 Pattern With the chain of the Order of St. Andrew the First - Called
Rouble 1730 Pattern With the chain of the Order of St. Andrew the First - Called Edge inscription
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Rouble 1730 Pattern Big head
Reverse Rouble 1730 Pattern Big head
Rouble 1730 Pattern Big head
Average price 100000 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Polupoltinnik 1730 Pattern
Reverse Polupoltinnik 1730 Pattern
Polupoltinnik 1730 Pattern
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Kopek 1730 Pattern
Reverse 1 Kopek 1730 Pattern
1 Kopek 1730 Pattern
Average price
Sales
0 0
