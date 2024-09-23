Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Coins of Russia 1730
Silver coins
Rouble 1730 The corsage is not parallel to the circumference 5 shoulder pads without festoons
Average price 3300 $
Sales
0 75
Rouble 1730 The corsage is not parallel to the circumference 6 shoulder pads without festoons
Average price 11000 $
Sales
0 2
Rouble 1730 The corsage is not parallel to the circumference 5 shoulder pads with festoons
Average price 2000 $
Sales
0 9
Rouble 1730 The corsage is not parallel to the circumference Date wide
Average price 8000 $
Sales
0 6
Rouble 1730 The corsage is parallel to the circumference 5 shoulder pads without festoons
Average price 2600 $
Sales
0 22
Rouble 1730 The corsage is parallel to the circumference 5 shoulder pads with festoons
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 307
Copper coins
Pattern coins
Rouble 1730 Pattern With the chain of the Order of St. Andrew the First - Called Patterned edge
Average price 150000 $
Sales
0 5
Rouble 1730 Pattern With the chain of the Order of St. Andrew the First - Called Edge inscription
Average price —
Sales
0 0
