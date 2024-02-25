Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1730 ДМ (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1730
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1730 with mark ДМ. This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 240,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
2660 $
Price in auction currency 240000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS61 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date October 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
