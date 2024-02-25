Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1730 ДМ (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1730 ДМ - Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse 5 Kopeks 1730 ДМ - Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1730
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1730 with mark ДМ. This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 240,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (9)
  • AURORA (2)
  • DNW (1)
  • Empire (4)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (8)
  • MS67 (2)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (11)
  • Roma Numismatics (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (5)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1730 ДМ at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1730 ДМ at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1730 ДМ at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
2660 $
Price in auction currency 240000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1730 ДМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1730 ДМ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1730 ДМ at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1730 ДМ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1730 ДМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1730 ДМ at auction MUNZE - January 18, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS61 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1730 ДМ at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1730 ДМ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1730 ДМ at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1730 ДМ at auction Russian Heritage - October 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1730 ДМ at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1730 ДМ at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1730 ДМ at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1730 ДМ at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1730 ДМ at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1730 ДМ at auction AURORA - October 21, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date October 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1730 ДМ at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1730 ДМ at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1730 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

