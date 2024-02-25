5 Kopeks 1730 ДМ (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1730 with mark ДМ. This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 240,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2023.

