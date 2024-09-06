Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1730 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". The ear is covered with hair (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Variety: The ear is covered with hair

Obverse Rouble 1730 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" The ear is covered with hair - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Rouble 1730 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" The ear is covered with hair - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 382,220

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1730
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1730 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Anna Ioannovna Coins of Russia in 1730 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search