Rouble 1730 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". The ear is covered with hair (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Variety: The ear is covered with hair
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 382,220
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1730
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
