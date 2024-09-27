Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference". 6 shoulder pads without festoons (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference". 6 shoulder pads without festoons. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 348 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 13,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

