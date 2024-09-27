Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference". 6 shoulder pads without festoons (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Variety: 6 shoulder pads without festoons

Obverse Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference" 6 shoulder pads without festoons - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference" 6 shoulder pads without festoons - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 382,220

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1730
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference". 6 shoulder pads without festoons. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 348 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 13,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Rare Coins (2)
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference" at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price
13000 $
Price in auction currency 13000 USD
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference" at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

