Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference". 6 shoulder pads without festoons (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Variety: 6 shoulder pads without festoons
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 382,220
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1730
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference". 6 shoulder pads without festoons. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 348 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 13,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Rare Coins (2)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search