Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1730 ММ (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1730 ММ - Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse 5 Kopeks 1730 ММ - Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1730
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1730 with mark ММ. This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 133 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1730 ММ at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
156 $
Price in auction currency 144 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1730 ММ at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1730 ММ at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1730 ММ at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1730 ММ at auction Russian Heritage - May 28, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 28, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1730 ММ at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1730 ММ at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1730 ММ at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 300 GBP
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1730 ММ at auction Katz - October 28, 2018
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 16, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1730 ММ at auction Rare Coins - June 20, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1730 ММ at auction AURORA - September 19, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date September 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1730 ММ at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2015
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1730 ММ at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date January 23, 2009
Condition VF30
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1730 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

