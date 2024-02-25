5 Kopeks 1730 ММ (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1730 with mark ММ. This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 133 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.

Сondition XF (4) VF (13) No grade (1) Condition (slab) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) DETAILS (2) Service RNGA (1) NGC (1)