5 Kopeks 1730 ММ (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1730
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1730 with mark ММ. This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 133 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
156 $
Price in auction currency 144 EUR
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 300 GBP
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 16, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2015
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
