Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Chervonetz (Ducat) 1730 (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Obverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1730 - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1730 - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,968)
  • Weight 3,47 g
  • Pure gold (0,108 oz) 3,359 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 8,764

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
  • Year 1730
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1730 . This gold coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 102 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 200,000. Bidding took place September 23, 2016.

Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1730 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
253 $
Price in auction currency 233 EUR
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1730 at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition AU50
Selling price
200000 $
Price in auction currency 200000 USD
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1730 at auction New York Sale - January 6, 2011
Seller New York Sale
Date January 6, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1730 at auction Alexander - December 15, 2006
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2006
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1730 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 10, 2006
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1730 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 7, 2005
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 7, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Chervonetz (Ducat) 1730 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

