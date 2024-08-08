Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Chervonetz (Ducat) 1730 (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Photo by: The New York Sale
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,968)
- Weight 3,47 g
- Pure gold (0,108 oz) 3,359 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 8,764
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
- Year 1730
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1730 . This gold coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 102 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 200,000. Bidding took place September 23, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Katz (1)
- New York Sale (1)
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition AU50
Selling price
200000 $
Price in auction currency 200000 USD
Seller New York Sale
Date January 6, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2006
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Chervonetz (Ducat) 1730 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search