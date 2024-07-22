Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1730. Small rosette (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Variety: Small rosette
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,1 g
- Diameter 18,5 - 20,5 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1730
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1730 . Small rosette. This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna. The record price belongs to the lot 144 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,700. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1730 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
