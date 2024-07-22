Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1730. Small rosette (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Variety: Small rosette

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1730 Small rosette - Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1730 Small rosette - Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,1 g
  • Diameter 18,5 - 20,5 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1730
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1730 . Small rosette. This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna. The record price belongs to the lot 144 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,700. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1730 at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1730 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1730 at auction MUNZE - May 20, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition AU58 BN CGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1730 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1730 at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1730 at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1730 at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1730 at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1730 at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1730 at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1730 at auction Empire - March 28, 2024
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1730 at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1730 at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1730 at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1730 at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1730 at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1730 at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1730 at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1730 at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition AU58 BN CGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1730 at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1730 at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1730 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

