Rouble 1730 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". 5 shoulder pads with festoons (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1730 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". 5 shoulder pads with festoons. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 24,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

Сondition UNC (25) AU (74) XF (116) VF (77) F (3) No grade (12) Condition (slab) MS62 (8) MS61 (6) MS60 (6) AU58 (6) AU55 (18) AU53 (10) AU50 (15) XF45 (28) XF40 (13) VF35 (5) VF30 (3) VF25 (3) VF20 (2) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (8) ННР (19) PCGS (3) RNGA (4)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (56)

Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)

AURORA (35)

Baldwin's (1)

Coins and Medals (8)

Coins.ee (3)

Empire (14)

Gorny & Mosch (10)

Haljak coin auction (2)

Heritage (6)

Höhn (2)

Imperial Coin (14)

Jean ELSEN (2)

Katz (5)

Künker (25)

LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT (1)

New York Sale (3)

NIKO (9)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (2)

Rare Coins (48)

Rauch (1)

Rhenumis (1)

RND (5)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (9)

SINCONA (5)

Sonntag (1)

Spink (1)

Teutoburger (1)

UBS (3)

Universum Coins GmbH (2)

WAG (1)

WCN (16)

Westfälische (1)

Знак (10)