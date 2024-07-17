Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1730 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". 5 shoulder pads with festoons (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Variety: 5 shoulder pads with festoons

Obverse Rouble 1730 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" 5 shoulder pads with festoons - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Rouble 1730 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" 5 shoulder pads with festoons - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 382,220

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1730
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (307) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1730 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". 5 shoulder pads with festoons. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 24,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
255 $
Price in auction currency 22000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
844 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Jean ELSEN - December 9, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1730 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

