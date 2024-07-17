Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1730 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". 5 shoulder pads with festoons (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Variety: 5 shoulder pads with festoons
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 382,220
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1730
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (307) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1730 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". 5 shoulder pads with festoons. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 24,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
255 $
Price in auction currency 22000 RUB
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
844 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1730 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
