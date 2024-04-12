Rouble 1730 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". 5 shoulder pads without festoons (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1730 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". 5 shoulder pads without festoons. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 2,300,000. Bidding took place April 12, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (13) VF (6) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) VF35 (2) Service NGC (3) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Coins and Medals (3)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Grün (1)

Heritage (1)

Imperial Coin (1)

Künker (2)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

New York Sale (2)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (5)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)