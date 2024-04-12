Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1730 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". 5 shoulder pads without festoons (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Variety: 5 shoulder pads without festoons

Obverse Rouble 1730 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" 5 shoulder pads without festoons - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Rouble 1730 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" 5 shoulder pads without festoons - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 382,220

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1730
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1730 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". 5 shoulder pads without festoons. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 2,300,000. Bidding took place April 12, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
24758 $
Price in auction currency 2300000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
754 $
Price in auction currency 70000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Rare Coins - June 19, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2018
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2017
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Künker - March 27, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 27, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction La Galerie Numismatique - May 5, 2013
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date May 5, 2013
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Pegasus Auctions - May 4, 2013
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date May 4, 2013
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 18, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 18, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2006
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1730 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Anna Ioannovna Coins of Russia in 1730 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search