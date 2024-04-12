Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1730 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". 5 shoulder pads without festoons (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Variety: 5 shoulder pads without festoons
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 382,220
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1730
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1730 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". 5 shoulder pads without festoons. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 2,300,000. Bidding took place April 12, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coins and Medals (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Künker (2)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- New York Sale (2)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (5)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
24758 $
Price in auction currency 2300000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
754 $
Price in auction currency 70000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date May 5, 2013
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date May 4, 2013
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 18, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1730 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search