Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1730. One line over a year (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Variety: One line over a year
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,19 g
- Diameter 23 - 28 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1730
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1730 . One line over a year. This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 184 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 275. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (1)
- Katz (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 4600 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
189 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
