Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1730. One line over a year (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1730 . One line over a year. This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 184 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 275. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition AU (3) VF (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (2) VF35 (1) BN (1) Service RNGA (1)