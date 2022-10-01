Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1730. One line over a year (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Variety: One line over a year

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1730 One line over a year - Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1730 One line over a year - Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,19 g
  • Diameter 23 - 28 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1730
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1730 . One line over a year. This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 184 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 275. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1730 at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 4600 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1730 at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
189 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1730 at auction Russian Heritage - April 20, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1730 at auction Katz - December 21, 2017
Seller Katz
Date December 21, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1730 at auction AURORA - December 20, 2016
Seller AURORA
Date December 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1730 at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1730 at auction Alexander - January 23, 2009
Seller Alexander
Date January 23, 2009
Condition VF35
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1730 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

