Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference". 5 shoulder pads with festoons (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Variety: 5 shoulder pads with festoons
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 382,220
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1730
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference". 5 shoulder pads with festoons. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 361 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 5,000. Bidding took place November 11, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- AURORA (2)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Rare Coins (1)
- RedSquare (2)
Seller RedSquare
Date May 19, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1034 $
Price in auction currency 94000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
3929 $
Price in auction currency 330000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search