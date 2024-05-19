Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference". 5 shoulder pads with festoons (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Variety: 5 shoulder pads with festoons

Obverse Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference" 5 shoulder pads with festoons - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference" 5 shoulder pads with festoons - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 382,220

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1730
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference". 5 shoulder pads with festoons. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 361 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 5,000. Bidding took place November 11, 2017.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • RedSquare (2)
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference" at auction RedSquare - May 19, 2024
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference" at auction RedSquare - May 19, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date May 19, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1034 $
Price in auction currency 94000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference" at auction RedSquare - October 8, 2023
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference" at auction RedSquare - October 8, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date October 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
3929 $
Price in auction currency 330000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference" at auction AURORA - March 23, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference" at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference" at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference" at auction Imperial Coin - September 24, 2019
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference" at auction Imperial Coin - September 24, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference" at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference" at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference" at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

