Pattern Rouble 1730 "Big head" (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1730
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1730 "Big head". This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 243 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 100,000. Bidding took place June 16, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
