Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Rouble 1730 "Big head" (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Obverse Pattern Rouble 1730 "Big head" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Pattern Rouble 1730 "Big head" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1730
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1730 "Big head". This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 243 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 100,000. Bidding took place June 16, 2018.

Russia Rouble 1730 "Big head" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
100000 $
Price in auction currency 100000 USD
Russia Rouble 1730 "Big head" (Pattern) at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 7, 2005
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 7, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1730 "Big head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

