Pattern Rouble 1730 "Big head" (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1730 "Big head". This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 243 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 100,000. Bidding took place June 16, 2018.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) AU50 (1)