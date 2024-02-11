Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference". 5 shoulder pads without festoons (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Variety: 5 shoulder pads without festoons
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 382,220
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1730
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference". 5 shoulder pads without festoons. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 128 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 17,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
756 $
Price in auction currency 701 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
611 $
Price in auction currency 50000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition F15
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition F15
Selling price
******
******
Seller RedSquare
Date January 30, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller AURORA
Date October 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
******
Seller Empire
Date February 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date January 13, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
