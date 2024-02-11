Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference". 5 shoulder pads without festoons (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Variety: 5 shoulder pads without festoons

Obverse Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference" 5 shoulder pads without festoons - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference" 5 shoulder pads without festoons - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 382,220

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1730
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference". 5 shoulder pads without festoons. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 128 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 17,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (13)
  • ARTMAXIMUM (1)
  • AURORA (11)
  • Empire (13)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (5)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • RedSquare (5)
  • RND (4)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • Знак (2)
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
756 $
Price in auction currency 701 EUR
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference" at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
611 $
Price in auction currency 50000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference" at auction Russian Heritage - January 22, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference" at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference" at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference" at auction RedSquare - June 19, 2022
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference" at auction RedSquare - June 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date June 19, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference" at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference" at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference" at auction RedSquare - January 30, 2022
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference" at auction RedSquare - January 30, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date January 30, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference" at auction RedSquare - December 31, 2021
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference" at auction RedSquare - December 31, 2021
Seller RedSquare
Date December 31, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference" at auction AURORA - October 20, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date October 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference" at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference" at auction Empire - July 8, 2021
Seller Empire
Date July 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference" at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference" at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition G6
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference" at auction RND - April 29, 2021
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference" at auction RND - April 29, 2021
Seller RND
Date April 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference" at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference" at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference" at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference" at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference" at auction Empire - February 27, 2021
Seller Empire
Date February 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference" at auction Alexander - January 13, 2021
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference" at auction Alexander - January 13, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date January 13, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference" at auction AURORA - December 16, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference" at auction AURORA - November 25, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference" at auction Imperial Coin - October 20, 2020
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference" at auction Imperial Coin - October 20, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 20, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Anna Ioannovna Coins of Russia in 1730 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search