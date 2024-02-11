Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference". 5 shoulder pads without festoons (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference". 5 shoulder pads without festoons. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 128 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 17,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition AU (31) XF (20) VF (12) F (3) G (1) No grade (8) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) AU53 (3) AU50 (9) XF45 (4) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) F15 (3) G6 (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (13)

ARTMAXIMUM (1)

AURORA (11)

Empire (13)

Imperial Coin (4)

Katz (5)

Künker (2)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)

Rare Coins (7)

RedSquare (5)

RND (4)

Russian Heritage (3)

SINCONA (2)

UBS (1)

Знак (2)